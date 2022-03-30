BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives $29.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

BSIG stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.62.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 151.92%. The firm had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.07 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

