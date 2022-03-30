Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.35 Million

Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $52.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full-year sales of $234.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $282.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $249.48 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $290.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Barclays upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

MNRL opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $28.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

