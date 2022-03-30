Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $47.00

Shares of Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $45.06. Braze shares last traded at $44.41, with a volume of 6,023 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

