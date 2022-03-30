Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE BDN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.