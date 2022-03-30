Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.
NYSE BDN opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $135,000.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.
