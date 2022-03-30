BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NYSE:BOX opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BOX will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

