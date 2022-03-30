Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Short Interest Down 32.9% in March

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BWMN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,026. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $196.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $22.82.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

