Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Short Interest Up 62.1% in March

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, an increase of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 208,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 337.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$45.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $31.78 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOLIF shares. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.31.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

