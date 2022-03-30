BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.59 and last traded at C$21.69. Approximately 109,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 113,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th.

