Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Update

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,578. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $139.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 95.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,402,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 77,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 201,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

