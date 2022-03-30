Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.
BXSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,385. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
