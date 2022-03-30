Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.28.

BXSL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 173,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,385. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

