Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will post sales of $124.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $132.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $61.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $490.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $504.87 million, with estimates ranging from $475.96 million to $543.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BSM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at $249,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

