BitcoinPoS Trading Up 42% This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $584,705.49 and $191.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,524,362 coins and its circulating supply is 5,312,908 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

