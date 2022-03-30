BitBall Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $17,383.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,553.88 or 1.00031297 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00065227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

