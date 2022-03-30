Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Price Down 10%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Rating) traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 3,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of -0.37.
Biostage Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSTG)
