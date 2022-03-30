BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Acquires 2,270 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick acquired 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick acquired 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick acquired 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

Shares of BRTX stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,295. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

