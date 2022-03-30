BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BVXV stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.48.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and related illnesses in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.