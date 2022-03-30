BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BioCardia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCDA shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

