Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $69.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.84.

A number of research firms have commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

BYND traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,673. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 138,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

