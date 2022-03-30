Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of BGRY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berkshire Grey Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
- 3 Beat Up Large Caps With Bullish Chart Patterns
- Ralph Lauren Stock Has Made its Line in the Sand
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.