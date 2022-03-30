Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkshire Grey updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BGRY opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Berkshire Grey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

