Berger Financial Group Inc Takes $258,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after buying an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,588,816 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 1,551,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,403,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,952,000 after buying an additional 1,031,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

