Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2,421.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 128,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,585,000 after buying an additional 123,433 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,390.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,980,000 after buying an additional 116,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.92 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

