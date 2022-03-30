Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 35.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 7.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 123,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 16.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.48.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $98.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.65%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,989. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.