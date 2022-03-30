Berger Financial Group Inc Has $329,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,490,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $179.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.55 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.83.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.