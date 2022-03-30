Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 101,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

Shares of USB opened at $56.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.44 and a 1-year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

