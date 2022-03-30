Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 1,198 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $285.14 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $238.34 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

