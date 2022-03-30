BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Stock Price Down 16.1%

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF – Get Rating) dropped 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRGF)

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

