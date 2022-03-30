Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 57,099 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 510,079 shares.The stock last traded at $4.13 and had previously closed at $4.99.

BHIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

