Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte Sells 45,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$36,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,713,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,917,848.33.
Shares of BSX stock opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$373.15 million and a PE ratio of -58.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.95.
Belo Sun Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
