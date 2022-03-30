Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) to Issue GBX 45 Dividend

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,427.98 ($31.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,831.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,111.85. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,414.73 ($31.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.20).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.37) to GBX 3,390 ($44.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 3,660 ($47.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($55.41) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,853.30 ($50.48).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

