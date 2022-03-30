BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Shares Up 5.5%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.95. 10,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 443,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $736,000. Tri Locum Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.
BELLUS Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLU)
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BELLUS Health (BLU)
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.