Belen Romana Garcia Buys 1,434 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).

AV opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

