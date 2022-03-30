Belen Romana Garcia Buys 1,434 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).

AV opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

AV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.89) to GBX 470 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.94) to GBX 520 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.07) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 504.67 ($6.61).

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Aviva (LON:AV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.