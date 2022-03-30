Belen Romana Garcia Buys 1,434 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.92) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,490.54).
AV opened at GBX 458.20 ($6.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 427.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 412.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. Aviva plc has a one year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. Aviva’s payout ratio is 44.27%.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
