Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

