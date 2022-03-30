Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.59 and a beta of 1.27. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.