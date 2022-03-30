Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

BECN opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

