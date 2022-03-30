Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the February 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.
BECN opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.97.
Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.
About Beacon Roofing Supply (Get Rating)
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
