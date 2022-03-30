Beacon Market Cap Tops $859,632.89 (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Beacon coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $859,632.89 and approximately $21,208.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

