Beach Point Capital Management LP Acquires 82,500 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares during the quarter. Radian Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Radian Group by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 62,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.08.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.99. 1,639,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

