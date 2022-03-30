BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

BBTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

BBTV stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.86. 127,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.85. BBTV has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$10.96. The stock has a market cap of C$81.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

