Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

BAX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 140,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

