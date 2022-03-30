Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.30. 3,259,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120,505. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 708.85% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

