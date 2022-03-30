Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $23.30 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $94,276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

