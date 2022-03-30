Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.
NYSE BHC traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,547. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.
In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
