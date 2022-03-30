Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,547. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

