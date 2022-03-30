Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.19.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.39. 51,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.05. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.