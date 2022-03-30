Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Down 46.3% in March

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
