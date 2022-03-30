Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.48) to GBX 780 ($10.22) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 870 ($11.40) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.28) to GBX 832 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.25.

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

