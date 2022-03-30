Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Barnes Group reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Barnes Group by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,753. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

