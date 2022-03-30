Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 0.08. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $13.38.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

