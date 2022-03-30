Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.60.

BCS opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 121.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barclays by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

