Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 190 ($2.49) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.32) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 247 ($3.24).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 153.92 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 189. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock has a market cap of £25.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

