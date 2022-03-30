Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BZUN shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $662.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Baozun’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Baozun by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Baozun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,975,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Baozun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

