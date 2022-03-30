Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNIY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bankinter currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Bankinter alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $9.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Bankinter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.