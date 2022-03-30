Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,500 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 364,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. Research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.3307 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, and Treasury segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

